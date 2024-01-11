Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] is -1.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] loss -0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $14.63 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that XOMA Raises up to $140 Million in Non-Dilutive, Non-Recourse Financing from Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital Backed by VABYSMO® Royalties.

Low-cost financing capitalizes on XOMA’s $14 million acquisition of VABYSMO® (faricimab) royalties in 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Proceeds expected to be used for stock repurchases and additional royalty and milestone acquisitions.

Blue Owl Capital Inc represents 445.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.67 billion with the latest information. OWL stock price has been found in the range of $14.565 to $14.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 3317418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $16.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 21.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.