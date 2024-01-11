Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] moved up 1.11: Why It’s Important

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] closed the trading session at $96.72 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $95.31, while the highest price level was $97.16. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that TeleVox Expands Overseas to Support United States Military with Appointment and Referral Reminders.

Recognizing the unique healthcare challenges faced by the U.S. military and its service members serving hundreds or thousands of miles away from home, Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox, stated, “With our 30 years of expertise in patient engagement and communication, we are proud to offer services tailored to meet these specific needs and help our service men and women remain healthy and active.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.79 percent and weekly performance of 4.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, APO reached to a volume of 3093825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $103.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.39.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.99, while it was recorded at 95.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.84 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,837.53. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,833.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 19.70%.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.