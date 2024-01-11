Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] moved down -0.73: Why It’s Important

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$1.39. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Analog Devices Deploys SambaNova Suite to Facilitate Breakthrough Generative AI Capabilities at Enterprise Scale.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), global semiconductor leader, and SambaNova Systems, makers of the only purpose-built, full-stack AI platform, announced that ADI is deploying SambaNova Suite to spearhead its global AI transformation, making AI pervasive enterprise-wide.

“ADI is synonymous with innovation, and we have a legacy of technology leadership in bridging our physical and digital worlds for the benefit of our planet and its people,” said Alan Lee, Chief Technology Officer at ADI. “We achieve this by collaborating with our customers, providing them with technical expertise, support, and resources to help them overcome their toughest challenges. We are working with SambaNova Systems, pioneers of cutting-edge AI solutions, to rapidly deploy their enterprise-scale generative AI platform toward enabling our customers’ success.”.

A sum of 3080350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. Analog Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $189.62 and dropped to a low of $186.35 until finishing in the latest session at $188.37.

The one-year ADI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $206.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.50, while it was recorded at 187.95 for the last single week of trading, and 183.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +56.22. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.73. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $127,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.