Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] is -29.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] traded at a low on 01/10/24, posting a -16.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.59. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Aehr Reports Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2024.

Revises full-year fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue to be between $75 million and $85 million, and GAAP net income of between 20% and 25% of revenue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9377258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aehr Test Systems stands at 7.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.70%.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $535.39 million, with 28.54 million shares outstanding and 27.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 9377258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEHR shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.28.

How has AEHR stock performed recently?

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.42. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -28.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.09 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.04, while it was recorded at 21.60 for the last single week of trading, and 35.64 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now 19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.33. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of $139,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.28 and a Current Ratio set at 11.53.

Earnings analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

