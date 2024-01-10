Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a low on 01/08/24, posting a -7.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Publication of Research Validating Better Patient Acceptance of PulseVet(R) Electro-hydraulic Shock Wave Therapy without Sedation Utilizing Novel “X-Trode” Handpiece.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the publication of an article validating the ability to better utilize PulseVet electro-hydraulic shock wave therapy in canine patients without sedation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The article, titled “Use of a novel shockwave trode results in better patient acceptance in awake canine patients treated for musculoskeletal disease” was published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science and written by Dr. Gina L. Joseph and team at Colorado State University (CSU, Ft Collins, CO), and is available here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2023.1249592/full.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10977596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp stands at 6.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.41%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $161.69 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 964.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 10977596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 126.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1791, while it was recorded at 0.1794 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1913 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.