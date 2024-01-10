XP Inc [XP] Stock trading around $24.95 per share: What’s Next?

XP Inc [NASDAQ: XP] price plunged by -5.13 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that XP Inc. Announces New Head of Investor Relations.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today the appointment of André Parize to lead its Investor Relations team. Parize joins the company’s IR team in São Paulo and will report to Bruno Constantino, Chief Financial Officer of XP Inc.

André Parize brings over twenty years of experience across various industries. He has served as the CFO of Getnet Brasil for over two years, playing a pivotal role in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) by managing financial planning with a focus on growth, cost control, and profitability.

A sum of 4925894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.18M shares. XP Inc shares reached a high of $25.87 and dropped to a low of $24.861 until finishing in the latest session at $24.95.

The one-year XP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.11. The average equity rating for XP stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XP Inc [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $29.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27.

XP Stock Performance Analysis:

XP Inc [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for XP Inc [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 25.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XP Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 311.47. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc [XP] managed to generate an average of $100,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

XP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc go to 13.70%.

XP Inc [XP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.