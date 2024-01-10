why UiPath Inc [PATH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.12

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.39 during the day while it closed the day at $23.10. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UiPath Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue of $326 million increases 24 percent year-over-year.

UiPath Inc stock has also loss -7.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has inclined by 38.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.33% and lost -7.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $13.08 billion, with 474.16 million shares outstanding and 419.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.90M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 8672630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.02, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +82.86. UiPath Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Total Capital for PATH is now -16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UiPath Inc [PATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.30. Additionally, PATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UiPath Inc [PATH] managed to generate an average of -$85,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.