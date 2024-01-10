why Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.25

Seres Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MCRB] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.43 at the close of the session, down -8.33%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Announces VOWST™ Commercial Launch Update and US FDA Fast Track Designation for SER-155.

VOWST preliminary net sales of approximately $10.4 million (unaudited) for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Significant adoption of VOWST since commercial launch in June 2023 through year-end 2023 with 2,833 patient enrollment forms received and 2,015 new patient starts.

Seres Therapeutics Inc stock is now 2.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCRB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.87, which means current price is +8.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 47756982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1939, while it was recorded at 1.4240 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5113 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -138.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.84. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,470.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$580,411 per employee.Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]

The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MCRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MCRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.