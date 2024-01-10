why Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.56

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.73 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM that MUFG issues U.S. macro strategy 2024 outlook report – ‘Getting Back in Sync?’.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s (MUFG’s) U.S. Macro Strategy team released its 2024 outlook report titled “Getting Back in Sync?” providing a forward-looking perspective on the U.S. fixed income markets and the macroeconomic factors impacting the U.S. economy in the next 12 months.

“The U.S. economy has dodged exogenous shocks relatively well so far, but in our view, many segments in the economy are still out of sync,” says George Goncalves, Head of U.S. Macro Strategy.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock is now 1.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUFG Stock saw the intraday high of $8.80 and lowest of $8.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.04, which means current price is +2.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 4585647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $9.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.59. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,782,870 per employee.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.