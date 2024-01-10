why Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.64

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] slipped around -1.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.00 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM that Li Auto Inc. December 2023 Delivery Update.

“We successfully reached our monthly delivery target of 50,000 vehicles in December and achieved full-year vehicle deliveries of 376,030 in 2023. This is the first time in history for a Chinese emerging new energy automaker to surpass the annual delivery milestone of 300,000 vehicles. Since June 2023, Li Auto has become the best-selling premium auto brand in the SUV market for each month in China. With support and recognition of over 600,000 users, we continually deepen our research and development efforts across products, platforms, and systems, among others. Since the Li L series first commenced deliveries, we have completed over 20 OTA upgrades. In particular, the OTA version 5.0, which was officially released in December with 145 new functions and 100 optimized features, provides a comprehensive revolution in autonomous driving and smart space. Looking ahead into 2024, we will continue to push the limit of growth and strive to become China’s best-selling premium auto brand,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc ADR stock is now -11.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $33.43 and lowest of $32.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.33, which means current price is +0.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 5693660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $53.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.66, while it was recorded at 34.40 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.