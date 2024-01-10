why Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.80

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] traded at a low on 01/09/24, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.21. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 10:46 PM that Acadia Realty Trust Prices Offering of 6,900,000 Common Shares.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 6,900,000 common shares (inclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase 900,000 additional shares) at a price to the public of $16.75 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Acadia intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future acquisitions, the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5467049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Acadia Realty Trust stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for AKR stock reached $1.64 billion, with 95.12 million shares outstanding and 94.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 764.12K shares, AKR reached a trading volume of 5467049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKR shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Acadia Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Realty Trust is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.10.

How has AKR stock performed recently?

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, AKR shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.70, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.20. Acadia Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for AKR is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.12. Additionally, AKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] managed to generate an average of -$315,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Realty Trust go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

