Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dominion Energy Inc [D]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] loss -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $48.28 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM that Dominion Energy expands battery storage fleet in Virginia.

Largest storage facility in the company’s fleet is now operating in Chesterfield County.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Batteries store energy and discharge it to the grid when customers need it the most .

Dominion Energy Inc represents 836.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.40 billion with the latest information. D stock price has been found in the range of $48.165 to $48.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4617896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $48.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for D stock

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.32, while it was recorded at 48.59 for the last single week of trading, and 49.66 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.