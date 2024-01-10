Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cutera Inc [CUTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cutera Inc [NASDAQ: CUTR] price surged by 34.65 percent to reach at $1.14. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cutera, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for Full-Year 2023.

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced certain preliminary, unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. These results are unaudited, subject to the completion of the Company’s year-end financial reporting processes, reviews, audit, and potential adjustments that might result.

A sum of 36476342 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Cutera Inc shares reached a high of $4.97 and dropped to a low of $3.39 until finishing in the latest session at $4.43.

The one-year CUTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.24. The average equity rating for CUTR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cutera Inc [CUTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cutera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

CUTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cutera Inc [CUTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.24. With this latest performance, CUTR shares gained by 99.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Cutera Inc [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cutera Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cutera Inc [CUTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.13 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Cutera Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.62.

Return on Total Capital for CUTR is now -12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -397.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.55. Additionally, CUTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cutera Inc [CUTR] managed to generate an average of -$152,481 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Cutera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

CUTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc go to 25.00%.

Cutera Inc [CUTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CUTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CUTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CUTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.