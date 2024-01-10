Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Western Union Company [WU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.15 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Western Union Appoints Finance Executive Julie Cameron-Doe to its Board of Directors.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced the appointment of Julie Cameron-Doe to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 12.

“Julie’s breadth of finance experience, her inspiring leadership style and growth mindset will serve as great assets as we continue to progress through this period of accelerated transformation,” said Devin McGranahan, President and CEO, Western Union. “As we drive toward sustainable growth, we believe that Julie’s seasoned expertise in both public and private companies will be crucial in support of our next chapter to expand our value propositions for the aspiring populations of the world.”.

Western Union Company stock is now 1.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WU Stock saw the intraday high of $12.36 and lowest of $12.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.79, which means current price is +4.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 5459414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04.

How has WU stock performed recently?

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.44. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 535.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $102,315 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 0.97%.

Insider trade positions for Western Union Company [WU]

