Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equinor ASA ADR [NYSE: EQNR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.86%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Equinor ASA: Share buy-back.

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EQNR stock rose by 3.99%. The one-year Equinor ASA ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for EQNR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.66 billion, with 3.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, EQNR stock reached a trading volume of 4080624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Equinor ASA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA ADR is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

EQNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 31.58 for the last single week of trading, and 30.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinor ASA ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Equinor ASA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 97.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $12,607,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EQNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA ADR go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA ADR [EQNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.