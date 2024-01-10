Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aeva Technologies Inc [NYSE: AEVA] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.00 at the close of the session, down -14.53%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Daimler Truck and TORC Robotics Select Aeva to Supply Advanced 4D LiDAR Technology for Series-Production Autonomous Trucks.

One of the World’s Leading Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers Transitions to Aeva 4D LiDAR Technology to Enable Safer Autonomous Trucking.

Daimler Truck Represents the First Publicly Announced Top Automotive OEM Production Customer of Aeva Atlas, Aeva’s Newest Automotive-Grade 4D LiDAR Designed for Mass Production.

Aeva Technologies Inc stock is now 31.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $0.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.10, which means current price is +39.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, AEVA reached a trading volume of 4340680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has AEVA stock performed recently?

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.99. With this latest performance, AEVA shares gained by 79.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6685, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9528 for the last 200 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3624.88 and a Gross Margin at -101.50. Aeva Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3513.96.

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -37.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.26. Additionally, AEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA] managed to generate an average of -$481,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Aeva Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 16.48.

Earnings analysis for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aeva Technologies Inc [AEVA]

The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.