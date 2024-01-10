Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] is 8.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] traded at a high on 01/09/24, posting a 7.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.68. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that URBN Reports Record Holiday Sales and Personnel Update.

Total Company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2023, increased 10% compared to the two months ended December 31, 2022. Total Retail segment net sales increased 8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 20% at Free People and 14% at Anthropologie and decreased 13% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15% driven by an increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to increases in sales to department stores and specialty accounts, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales. Nuuly segment net sales increased 71% primarily driven by a 58% increase in our subscribers versus the end of the prior year’s comparable period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4872603 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $3.59 billion, with 92.18 million shares outstanding and 58.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 4872603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.90. Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.33. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $6,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. go to 27.43%.

