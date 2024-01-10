Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] is 5.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] gained 4.81% on the last trading session, reaching $6.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Featured at COP28 and Endorses Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report President and Chief Executive Officer, Amir Adnani, spoke at COP28 on sustainable uranium mining and on the growing role of carbon-free nuclear power to meet the increasing global demand for low-cost and net-zero energy supply.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mr. Adnani was also featured in the COP28 Leadership Interviews to discuss UEC’s role as the fastest growing uranium company in the world, adopting best practices to enhance sustainability and the Company’s 18-year evolution, developing into a long-term and low-carbon supplier with stable North American assets. The interview may be viewed at https://www.reuters.com/plus/acumen-stories/cop-28/uec.

Uranium Energy Corp represents 392.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.66 billion with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $6.31 to $6.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 8307417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.01.

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$39,843 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.