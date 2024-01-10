Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Revenue clocked in at $12.24 million, up 1.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.67%. The company report on October 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM that Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Q3 Results.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) has filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, “The uranium market improved dramatically during the third quarter as primary supply failed to keep pace with demand from global utilities and financial players and as geopolitical instability weighed on the market. As the price of uranium improved, we provided increasingly higher priced bids in response to Requests for Proposals from utilities and other buyers. We are optimistic that the price of uranium will continue to increase, and we look forward to continuing to fill our contract book with production from the active Lost Creek operation and from the fully permitted Shirley Basin Project once a construction decision is made.

Over the last 12 months, URG stock rose by 30.83%. The one-year Ur-Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.43. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $417.60 million, with 265.99 million shares outstanding and 252.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, URG stock reached a trading volume of 4176153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5658, while it was recorded at 1.5080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104178.95 and a Gross Margin at -72405.26. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90210.53.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -25.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,593,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.71.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.