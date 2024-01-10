Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Stock trading around $61.98 per share: What’s Next?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] price plunged by -4.72 percent to reach at -$3.07. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 9:30 AM that $7 Million in Grants Available to Support Independent Living for Marginalized Communities through TD Charitable Foundation.

Applications for the 18th annual Housing for Everyone grant program are open until Feb. 13, 2024.

TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, today announced $7 million in available grants through its 18th Annual Housing for Everyone grant program. This year, the competition will focus on non-profit organizations providing services to support independent living for marginalized community members, including rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing or transitional housing, across the Bank’s Maine-to-Florida footprint and Michigan.

A sum of 5988291 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank shares reached a high of $63.97 and dropped to a low of $61.93 until finishing in the latest session at $61.98.

The one-year TD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.9. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $61.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.11, while it was recorded at 63.83 for the last single week of trading, and 60.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toronto Dominion Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.12. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.11. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.59.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

TD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 1.80%.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.