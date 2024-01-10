Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] fell -6.79% so far this year. What now?

Standard BioTools Inc [NASDAQ: LAB] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.06 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Standard BioTools Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenue.

Achieving scale with pro forma full year 2023 revenue of approximately $192 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc stock is now -6.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.155 and lowest of $2.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.16, which means current price is +18.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 887.30K shares, LAB reached a trading volume of 5494695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Standard BioTools Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard BioTools Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67.

How has LAB stock performed recently?

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, LAB shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.83. Standard BioTools Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.08.

Return on Total Capital for LAB is now -41.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.67. Additionally, LAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] managed to generate an average of -$363,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Standard BioTools Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]

The top three institutional holders of LAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.