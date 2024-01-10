Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] moved up 62.91: Why It’s Important

Sentage Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SNTG] traded at a high on 01/09/24, posting a 62.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.47. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no material operations of its own. Through its China-based operating entities, the Company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The Company today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023. The following summarizes such financial results.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28007719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sentage Holdings Inc stands at 34.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.85%.

The market cap for SNTG stock reached $9.75 million, with 2.81 million shares outstanding and 1.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 900.07K shares, SNTG reached a trading volume of 28007719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc is set at 0.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has SNTG stock performed recently?

Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 90.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1593.22. Sentage Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1587.58.

Return on Total Capital for SNTG is now -16.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.17. Additionally, SNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG] managed to generate an average of -$121,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Insider trade positions for Sentage Holdings Inc [SNTG]

