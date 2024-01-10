Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] Is Currently 16.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SRPT] gained 16.72% or 17.16 points to close at $119.77 with a heavy trading volume of 5217857 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 11:55 AM that Sarepta Therapeutics Reports Preliminary* Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Net Product Revenue.

– Preliminary total net product revenue is expected to total $1.145 billion for full-year 2023.

– Preliminary ELEVIDYS net product revenue is expected to be $131.3 million for the fourth quarter and $200.4 million for full-year 2023, significantly exceeding consensus.

It opened the trading session at $107.91, the shares rose to $120.09 and dropped to $107.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRPT points out that the company has recorded 10.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 5217857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $136.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.53.

Trading performance analysis for SRPT stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.49. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 35.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.12 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.42, while it was recorded at 101.54 for the last single week of trading, and 112.84 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.83 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.15. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$605,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]

