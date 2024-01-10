Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] Revenue clocked in at $14.69 million, up 19.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing Inc [NASDAQ: RGTI] price surged by 3.51 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Rigetti Announces Public Availability of Ankaa-2 System with a 2.5x Performance Improvement Compared to Previous QPUs.

The Company’s 84-qubit Ankaa™-2 system is now publicly available to all of its customers via Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS™). The Ankaa-2 system has achieved a 98% median 2-qubit fidelity, a 2.5x performance improvement compared to the Company’s previous QPUs.

A sum of 5170645 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Rigetti Computing Inc shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

The one-year RGTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.67. The average equity rating for RGTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

RGTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.65. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0590, while it was recorded at 1.0638 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2445 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigetti Computing Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Rigetti Computing Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -545.88.

Return on Total Capital for RGTI is now -42.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.06. Additionally, RGTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] managed to generate an average of -$496,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Rigetti Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.06 and a Current Ratio set at 5.06.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RGTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.