Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] is 25.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rent the Runway Inc [NASDAQ: RENT] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, up 17.77%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Announces Corporate Debt Restructuring.

Reiterates FY23 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance. Committed to Delivering Free Cash Flow Breakeven in FY 2024.

Rent the Runway Inc stock is now 25.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RENT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.796 and lowest of $0.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.82, which means current price is +57.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 792.11K shares, RENT reached a trading volume of 7838618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rent the Runway Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has RENT stock performed recently?

Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.80. With this latest performance, RENT shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5925, while it was recorded at 0.5173 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4965 for the last 200 days.

Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.70 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. Rent the Runway Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.79.

Return on Total Capital for RENT is now -24.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -774.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.40. Additionally, RENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] managed to generate an average of -$157,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 148.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Rent the Runway Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Insider trade positions for Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]

