Phunware Inc [PHUN] Stock trading around $0.08 per share: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Phunware Announces Closing of $2.8 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners served as sole placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis.

A sum of 5342447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. Phunware Inc shares reached a high of $0.0798 and dropped to a low of $0.0745 until finishing in the latest session at $0.08.

The one-year PHUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.74. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1183, while it was recorded at 0.0769 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3609 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Phunware Inc [PHUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

