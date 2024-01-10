PepsiCo Inc [PEP] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $176

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $167.17 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $165.93, while the highest price level was $167.89. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 10:23 AM that TASTE OF THE NFL: A CULINARY AND GRIDIRON EXTRAVAGANZA TO HELP GENYOUTH TACKLE STUDENT HUNGER.

Super Bowl LVIII Weekend’s Largest Philanthropic Culinary Event, Presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker, and the PepsiCo Foundation, Unveils Star-Studded Lineup of Chefs, NFL Players, and Culinary Experiences.

Get ready for an unparalleled culinary, sports, entertainment and philanthropic experience as Taste of the NFL, presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker, and the PepsiCo Foundation, takes center stage during Super Bowl LVIII Weekend. Scheduled for February 10, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST at the Keep Memory Alive event center in Las Vegas, the Super Bowl’s largest purpose-driven culinary event will deliver an extraordinary blend of cuisine and culture, with net proceeds benefiting GENYOUth’s commitment to tackle youth hunger and food insecurity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.57 percent and weekly performance of -3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 6266933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $186.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.77, while it was recorded at 169.93 for the last single week of trading, and 177.83 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 8.64%.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.