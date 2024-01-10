Oppenheimer slashes price target on Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] – find out why.

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] closed the trading session at $16.23 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.3101, while the highest price level was $16.36. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:31 PM that Extreme Networks Strengthens Executive Leadership Team.

Norman Rice Named Chief Commercial Officer; Streamlines Go-to-Market Team to Drive Long-Term Growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced it has strengthened and realigned its executive team. Norman Rice has been elevated to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, Rice will focus on driving revenue growth and leading the company’s sales, partner, services and supply chain organizations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.99 percent and weekly performance of -8.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 4082025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

EXTR stock trade performance evaluation

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.87. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 21.65 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.35. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 27.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.64. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $27,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.