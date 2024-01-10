Northland Capital lifts Gevo Inc [GEVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] loss -4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Gevo Announces Appointment of Katie Ellet to Board of Directors.

Katie Ellet.

Gevo Inc represents 237.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $257.13 million with the latest information. GEVO stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 5690061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1638, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3060 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6590.47 and a Gross Margin at -1702.89. Gevo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8341.02.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -11.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.51. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

Gevo Inc [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gevo Inc [GEVO]

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.