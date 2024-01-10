Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] gain 46.10% so far this year. What now?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NGM] loss -0.40% or -0.01 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 7778633 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that NGM Bio Announces New Clinical Data from Ongoing Trial of NGM707 in Advanced Solid Tumors and Outlines Evolved Strategy for Aldafermin and NGM120 to Focus on Rare Conditions with Significant Unmet Need.

Encouraging findings in heavily pretreated patients in multiple solid tumor indications, including MSS colorectal cancer (CRC), in ongoing Phase 1 Part 1b study evaluating NGM707, a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aldafermin, an engineered FGF19 analog, has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease.

It opened the trading session at $1.30, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NGM points out that the company has recorded -62.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -108.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 895.76K shares, NGM reached to a volume of 7778633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for NGM stock

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, NGM shares gained by 60.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8401, while it was recorded at 1.2430 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1904 for the last 200 days.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.45 and a Gross Margin at +89.19. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.98.

Return on Total Capital for NGM is now -54.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, NGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] managed to generate an average of -$680,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.92 and a Current Ratio set at 7.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]

The top three institutional holders of NGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.