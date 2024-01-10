Neogen Corp. [NEOG] moved down -8.37: Why It’s Important

Neogen Corp. [NASDAQ: NEOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.66%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results.

Revenue of $229.6 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, NEOG stock rose by 11.06%. The one-year Neogen Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.89. The average equity rating for NEOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.93 billion, with 216.25 million shares outstanding and 216.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, NEOG stock reached a trading volume of 5991495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogen Corp. [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Neogen Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corp. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEOG in the course of the last twelve months was 232.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.63.

NEOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogen Corp. [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.66. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogen Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corp. [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.36. Neogen Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.78.

Return on Total Capital for NEOG is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neogen Corp. [NEOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.64. Additionally, NEOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neogen Corp. [NEOG] managed to generate an average of -$8,663 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Neogen Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.63 and a Current Ratio set at 3.54.

NEOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp. go to 10.00%.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.