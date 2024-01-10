Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Stock trading around $73.74 per share: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $73.74 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that A DECADE IN THE MAKING: OREO RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME IN 2024.

The brand’s second-ever in game spot is one of many big moments planned for the iconic brand in the coming year..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OREO, America’s favorite cookie, is gearing up for a monumental 2024 that includes a return to the Big Game.

Mondelez International Inc. represents 1.37 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.35 billion with the latest information. MDLZ stock price has been found in the range of $72.635 to $73.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5078769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $80.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.65, while it was recorded at 73.42 for the last single week of trading, and 71.48 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.