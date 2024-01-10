MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] Revenue clocked in at $43.65 million, down -16.20% YTD: What’s Next?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [NASDAQ: HOLO] price surged by 22.34 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM that MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announced Providing CMS for China’s Largest New Energy Vehicle Company.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that its subsidiary is providing CMS for China’s largest new energy vehicle company. By signing the Generalized Streaming Media Control System (CMS) Development Agreement, HOLO is expected to usher in a breakthrough in the new energy vehicle business.

The new energy vehicle company, the largest new energy vehicle company in China, is also the largest new energy vehicle company in the world in terms of sales volume. By October 2023, the new energy vehicle company’s cumulative sales of cars this year have exceeded 2.3 million. The company has sold its products to more than 400 cities in over 70 countries and regions around the world.

A sum of 20303339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares reached a high of $0.3899 and dropped to a low of $0.24 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

Guru’s Opinion on MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroCloud Hologram Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

HOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.93. With this latest performance, HOLO shares dropped by -31.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5204, while it was recorded at 0.2904 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2687 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MicroCloud Hologram Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.33. MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOLO is now -49.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.33. Additionally, HOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] managed to generate an average of -$201,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

