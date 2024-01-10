Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Is Currently 3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $39.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Match Group Appoints Faye Iosotaluno Chief Executive Officer of Tinder.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Faye Iosotaluno, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Tinder, has been appointed Tinder’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Iosotaluno will continue to report to Bernard Kim, Match Group CEO.

Iosotaluno is a proven technology executive with a deep understanding of both the Tinder and Match Group businesses, having worked in various strategy, operational and leadership roles since she joined the portfolio more than six years ago. Most recently, Iosotaluno was appointed Tinder’s Chief Operating Officer in August 2022 and led several major initiatives related to member experience, people, business development, strategy, finance, analytics, marketing, and international operations. Prior to Tinder, she worked for Match Group as Chief Strategy Officer, where she oversaw strategy, consumer research, and corporate development, after being promoted from SVP of New Business Initiatives at Match Group, which included corporate development and revenue strategy for Tinder and other portfolio businesses.

Match Group Inc. represents 279.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.61 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $38.58 to $42.425.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 18166669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $42.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.06, while it was recorded at 37.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.22 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.