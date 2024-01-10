Market cap of PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] reaches 483.98M – now what?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.10 during the day while it closed the day at $2.95. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM that PureCycle Provides Ironton Operations Update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), today, announced an update on the status of activities at the company’s flagship purification facility located in Ironton, Ohio. The site successfully restarted following a November outage to address a number of key reliability issues.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “We got off to a nice start following the outage. In the first three days we pushed half the amount of feed through the system that we had in nearly five months prior to the outage. The screen changer we installed on the final product extruder showed that it will help with continuous pellet production.” Olson added, “Other operational improvements are evidenced by increased removal of impurities in the form of co-product one and co-product two through the purification process.”.

PureCycle Technologies Inc stock has also loss -21.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCT stock has declined by -44.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.89% and lost -27.16% year-on date.

The market cap for PCT stock reached $483.98 million, with 163.55 million shares outstanding and 126.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 5625915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

PCT stock trade performance evaluation

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.33. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -36.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.