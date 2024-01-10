Market cap of Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] reaches 2.23B – now what?

Grifols SA ADR [NASDAQ: GRFS] loss -21.83% or -2.43 points to close at $8.70 with a heavy trading volume of 23716413 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Grifols launches new solution to facilitate pre-transfusion compatibility testing in multiple myeloma patients.

Grifols sCD38 is the industry’s first-ever soluble recombinant protein designed to overcome the interference that the cancer therapy daratumumab has on critical blood-transfusion tests.

The solution prevents daratumumab, which targets the CD38 protein on cancer cells, from binding to this specific protein on red blood cells and interfering in pre-transfusion compatibility testing.

It opened the trading session at $7.42, the shares rose to $8.80 and dropped to $7.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRFS points out that the company has recorded -7.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 903.67K shares, GRFS reached to a volume of 23716413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Grifols SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols SA ADR is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for GRFS stock

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.27. With this latest performance, GRFS shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.62. Grifols SA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.06. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols SA ADR [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $7,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Grifols SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols SA ADR go to 32.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Grifols SA ADR [GRFS]

The top three institutional holders of GRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.