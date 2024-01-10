Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 379.41M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] closed the trading session at $1.90 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $1.93. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Produces 5,672,703 Oz Silver and 37,858 Oz Gold (8.7 Million Silver Equivalent Oz) in 2023; Improved Fourth Quarter Production Delivers Annual Guidance.

“We are extremely pleased with our strong Q4 production results, which have been driven by initiatives our Operations team implemented to improve both mine and mill productivity” commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. He further added, “Implementing these initiatives allowed us to successfully overcome the challenges that affected Q3 production. Not only did Guanaceví’s production return to historical levels, which is expected to be continue into 2024, our recovery plan more than met expectations, allowing us to achieve our annual production guidance with strong fourth-quarter performance. We have now delivered three consecutive years of meeting or exceeding our annual production guidance.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.55 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 3872228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0538, while it was recorded at 1.8440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8751 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.