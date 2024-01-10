Market Analysts see Clarivate Plc [CLVT] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.02 at the close of the session, down -1.85%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 3:00 AM that Clarivate Identifies Thirteen Potential Blockbuster Drugs and Gamechangers in Annual Drugs to Watch Report.

Therapeutic advancements for sickle cell disease, RSV, breast cancer, Crohn’s and other ailments poised to advance patient health despite urgent challenges facing life science companies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the release of its annual Drugs to Watch™ report. The report provides in-depth predictive analysis of drugs with the potential for standout commercial and/or clinical success. The report, a key industry resource in the evolving healthcare landscape, has identified over 85 Drugs to Watch over the 11-year course of its publication.

Clarivate Plc stock is now -2.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLVT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.27 and lowest of $9.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +4.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 4245827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.42. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.89.

Return on Total Capital for CLVT is now 1.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.93. Additionally, CLVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CLVT] managed to generate an average of -$341,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.