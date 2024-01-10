Market Analysts see Carvana Co. [CVNA] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] traded at a low on 01/09/24, posting a -2.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.16. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Chicago Fire FC Kicks Off Multi-Year Partnership with Carvana as Official Online Auto Retailer and Front of Kit Sponsor.

New Collaboration with Largest Online Auto Dealer Brings New Community Engagement, Youth Sports and School Programming Initiatives, and Special Experiences for Local Residents and Chicago Fire Season Ticket Members.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Chicago Fire FC and Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online, today announced a multi-year agreement exclusively naming Carvana the Official Online Auto Retailer and the Presenting Partner of Chicago Fire FC Regular Season. Carvana will become the Club’s Front of Kit Partner with its logo appearing across the front of Chicago Fire First Team, MLS Next Pro (Chicago Fire II), and Chicago Fire Academy home and away jerseys for all preseason, regular season, and post-season matches.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4582776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carvana Co. stands at 5.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.79%.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $5.38 billion, with 106.04 million shares outstanding and 94.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 4582776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $38.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 969.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 47.13 for the last single week of trading, and 31.32 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.