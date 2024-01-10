Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain 0.03% so far this year. What now?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 01/09/24, posting a 0.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.66. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Sensormatic Solutions Showcases Latest Outcomes-Based Retail Analytics Solutions to Address Retailers’ Most Pressing Challenges.

Sensormatic Solutions leaders will be on-site at the 2024 NRF Big Show to demonstrate the newest innovations to fast-forward retail.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Solutions on display include the new cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application, Store Guest Behaviors powered by Computer Vision Analytics, Secure Mobile Self-Checkout, new innovative RFID Apparel Tag enabling Service Bureau and source tagging, Brand Vitality Meter and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4389714 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $39.25 billion, with 680.37 million shares outstanding and 675.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 4389714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $65.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.56, while it was recorded at 56.96 for the last single week of trading, and 58.52 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +33.59. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 10.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.96. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $18,490 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 12.25%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.