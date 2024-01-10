HSBC Securities slashes price target on United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] – find out why.

United Micro Electronics ADR [NYSE: UMC] loss -1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $8.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM that UMC Reports Sales for December 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2023.

United Micro Electronics ADR represents 2.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.32 billion with the latest information. UMC stock price has been found in the range of $8.05 to $8.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, UMC reached a trading volume of 4215481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Micro Electronics ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Micro Electronics ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for UMC stock

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Micro Electronics ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Micro Electronics ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Micro Electronics ADR go to -6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]

The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.