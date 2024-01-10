Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell -7.80% so far this year. What now?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] closed the trading session at $5.67 on 01/09/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.62, while the highest price level was $5.855. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.80 percent and weekly performance of -6.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, HMY reached to a volume of 4682539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

HMY stock trade performance evaluation

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.25. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.90. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] managed to generate an average of $138,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.