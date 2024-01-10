For T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $163.80 during the day while it closed the day at $163.20. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 6:25 PM that T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.850% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.150% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes”) and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2055 (the “2055 Notes,” and collectively with the 2029 Notes and the 2034 Notes, the “notes”) in a registered public offering.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on January 12, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases, any dividends declared by T-Mobile’s Board of Directors and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

T-Mobile US Inc stock has also gained 0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 16.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.55% and gained 1.79% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $188.74 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 396.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4097186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $182.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.71, while it was recorded at 162.87 for the last single week of trading, and 142.94 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 67.98%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.