Exicure Inc [XCUR] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

Exicure Inc [NASDAQ: XCUR] gained 10.71% or 0.06 points to close at $0.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4361461 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Exicure, Inc. Received Nasdaq Delinquency Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q.

Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XCUR), announced today it received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 22, 2023 notifying the Company that, as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires listed companies to timely file all periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, Exicure has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until May 20, 2024, to regain compliance.

It opened the trading session at $0.5794, the shares rose to $0.6307 and dropped to $0.562, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XCUR points out that the company has recorded -44.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 561.10K shares, XCUR reached to a volume of 4361461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exicure Inc [XCUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for XCUR stock

Exicure Inc [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.60. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 54.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Exicure Inc [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5643, while it was recorded at 0.5935 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8459 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc [XCUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exicure Inc [XCUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.35 and a Gross Margin at +93.56. Exicure Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.96.

Return on Total Capital for XCUR is now -7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exicure Inc [XCUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, XCUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exicure Inc [XCUR] managed to generate an average of -$198,615 per employee.Exicure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exicure Inc [XCUR]

