Evercore ISI lifts Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gritstone Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GRTS] traded at a high on 01/09/24, posting a 27.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.63. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Gritstone bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the employees’ date of hire, and 1/48th of the options vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Gritstone on such vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Gritstone’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and the stock option agreement covering the grant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4474233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gritstone Bio Inc stands at 15.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for GRTS stock reached $250.74 million, with 95.34 million shares outstanding and 87.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 4474233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gritstone Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Bio Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has GRTS stock performed recently?

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.64. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 62.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1414.44 and a Gross Margin at -69.28. Gritstone Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1291.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -57.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$513,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Gritstone Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.88 and a Current Ratio set at 3.88.

Insider trade positions for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]

The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GRTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GRTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.