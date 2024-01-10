Danaher Corp. [DHR] is -0.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] traded at a low on 01/09/24, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $230.87. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Danaher, Jennifer Doudna, and Innovative Genomics Institute Launch Danaher-IGI Beacon for CRISPR Cures with Aim to Address Hundreds of Diseases Using Gene-editing Platform Solution.

New collaborative research center based at University of California, Berkeley, plans to develop platform approaches that can be easily modified to develop gene-editing medicines for hundreds of devastating illnesses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Innovative model aims to dramatically reduce preclinical and clinical development time and expense for investigational rare disease therapies that currently struggle to attract funding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5255753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corp. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $170.60 billion, with 728.30 million shares outstanding and 673.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 5255753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $241.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp. [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.45, while it was recorded at 231.89 for the last single week of trading, and 216.50 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp. [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.