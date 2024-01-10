Coupang Inc [CPNG] moved up 1.13: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a high on 01/09/24, posting a 1.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.18. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Coupang to Acquire the Business and Assets of Farfetch Holdings, Bringing the Future of Commerce to the $400B Global Personal Luxury Goods Segment.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), a leading global retailer, today announced plans to acquire the business and assets of Farfetch Holdings plc, a top online luxury company. This acquisition positions Coupang as a leader in the $400 billion global personal luxury goods segment.

Coupang’s operational excellence and innovative logistics combined with Farfetch’s leading role in the luxury ecosystem will drive exceptional experiences for customers, boutiques, and brands across the world. Coupang is also uniquely positioned to unlock Farfetch’s tremendous value for the vast personal luxury goods segment in South Korea, which has the world’s highest per-capita spending on personal luxury goods.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4498412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $28.93 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 4498412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for CPNG is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupang Inc [CPNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.50. Additionally, CPNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupang Inc [CPNG] managed to generate an average of -$1,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.