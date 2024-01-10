Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Is Currently 4.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.81 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM that Clear Channel Outdoor, Terrible Herbst Score Touchdown-Worthy Ad Exposure for Brands for the “Big Game” and Beyond.

Partnership Kicks Off New Eye-Catching Digital Display at the Crossroads of Big Game Activities Near Allegiant Stadium.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world’s largest out of home (OOH) media providers, today announced a new partnership with Nevada-based Terrible Herbst Inc. (Terrible’s) to provide brands with the unique opportunity to activate state of the art digital out of home (DOOH) media campaigns across the street from this year’s Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This “‘Sin’-sational” advertising opportunity comes via Terrible’s new event-focused facility, which includes the four-level stadium parking garage for events at Allegiant Stadium, as well as offering a Starbucks and the newest 784 capacity WSKY Stadium concept. This collaboration allows brands to reach global sports fans and affluent travelers as the city heats up for the Big Game in February 2024.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCO stock has inclined by 59.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.76% and lost -3.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $845.27 million, with 476.31 million shares outstanding and 419.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 4216164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4966, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3836 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.66. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$20,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.