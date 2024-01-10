Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $14

Century Aluminum Co. [NASDAQ: CENX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Century Aluminum Applauds Treasury Guidance on 45X Clarifying Application to U.S. Primary Aluminum Industry.

Over the last 12 months, CENX stock rose by 25.43%. The one-year Century Aluminum Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.08. The average equity rating for CENX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 92.32 million shares outstanding and 51.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CENX stock reached a trading volume of 3949038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Century Aluminum Co. [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-10-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Co. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

CENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 54.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Century Aluminum Co. [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.78, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Century Aluminum Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +1.69. Century Aluminum Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now 1.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.84. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$7,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Century Aluminum Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Century Aluminum Co. [CENX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CENX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CENX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.