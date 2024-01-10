Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on SNDL Inc [SNDL] – find out why.

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.63%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM that SNDL and Nova Cannabis Remain Committed to Partnership Following the Termination of the Implementation Agreement.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL”) and Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) (“Nova”) today announced the mutual decision to terminate the implementation agreement, dated December 20, 2022, as amended (the “Implementation Agreement”), concerning their previously-announced strategic partnership (the “Transaction”). SNDL and Nova reaffirm their strong commitment to their ongoing partnership under the management and administrative services agreement.

“We are dedicated to building a consumer-centric, regulated products business model within a complex regulatory environment,” said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. “The synergy between our companies has already demonstrated great results, and combined efforts and shared vision are key drivers in this journey towards market leadership. SNDL remains committed to being a strong financial partner to Nova, with a focus on fostering sustainable business growth and development.”.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock dropped by -26.29%. The one-year SNDL Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.51. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $408.97 million, with 260.49 million shares outstanding and 258.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 5393569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SNDL Inc [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $3.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

SNDL Inc [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for SNDL Inc [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4929, while it was recorded at 1.6040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5692 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SNDL Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. SNDL Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.05.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SNDL Inc [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.00. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SNDL Inc [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$98,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.SNDL Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.33.

SNDL Inc [SNDL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNDL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.